The Dodgers traded Outman to the Twins on Thursday in exchange for Brock Stewart, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Outman has dominated pitchers in Triple-A this season to the tune of a .970 OPS through 333 plate appearances, but he's logged just four hits in 39 at-bats with the Dodgers. Between his poor MLB performance and a loaded roster, the 28-year-old outfielder was struggling to find at-bats in Los Angeles. He still isn't likely to start regularly upon joining the Twins, but he could pick up some at-bats in the short term while Byron Buxton (ribs) is on the injured list.