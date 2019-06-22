Twins' Jason Castro: Back on bench

Castro is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Top backstop Mitch Garver (heel) is sidelined for a second straight game, but the Twins will turn over catching duties to Willians Astudillo after Castro was behind the dish Friday. Castro recorded a single during the contest, marking just his third hit in 27 at-bats over his last eight starts.