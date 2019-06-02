Twins' Jason Castro: Back to bench

Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With the Twins bringing back Mitch Garver (ankle) from the 10-day injured list, Castro will shift to the bench after starting three of the past four games behind the plate. Though Garver has been the better performer at the dish this season, Castro might have closed the gap after slashing a commendable .324/.390/.568 in 10 games while the former was sidelined. Since Castro boasts a better defensive reputation as well, it's possible manager Rocco Baldelli opts for a timeshare between the two at catcher, leaving No. 3 backstop Willians Astudillo to fill more of a utility-infield role.