Twins' Jason Castro: Back to bench
Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With the Twins bringing back Mitch Garver (ankle) from the 10-day injured list, Castro will shift to the bench after starting three of the past four games behind the plate. Though Garver has been the better performer at the dish this season, Castro might have closed the gap after slashing a commendable .324/.390/.568 in 10 games while the former was sidelined. Since Castro boasts a better defensive reputation as well, it's possible manager Rocco Baldelli opts for a timeshare between the two at catcher, leaving No. 3 backstop Willians Astudillo to fill more of a utility-infield role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...