Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Castro will take a seat for the second time in the series with the Mariners bringing a left-handed starting pitcher (Yusei Kikuchi) to the hill. Willians Astudillo will handle the catching duties for the Twins, working in a battery with Kyle Gibson.

