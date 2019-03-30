Castro is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Castro drew the start at center in Thursday's season-opening win, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Mitch Garver will step in behind the dish Saturday and brings more offensive upside to the table, but Castro's skills as a pitch framer should keep his spot atop the depth chart secure for the time being.

