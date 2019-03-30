Twins' Jason Castro: Checks out of lineup
Castro is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Castro drew the start at center in Thursday's season-opening win, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Mitch Garver will step in behind the dish Saturday and brings more offensive upside to the table, but Castro's skills as a pitch framer should keep his spot atop the depth chart secure for the time being.
