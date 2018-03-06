Twins' Jason Castro: Cleared to catch Tuesday
Castro (migraines) will catch and bat eighth in the Twins lineup during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
Castro has been limited to two appearances in spring training while battling migraines, with his most recent game action coming Feb. 28. After a week off to recuperate, Castro's presence behind the plate Tuesday suggests the migraines are no longer an issue. The Twins are unlikely to press Castro into extensive action this spring given the rigors of catching, but he should be ready to serve as the team's primary backstop once Opening Day arrives.
