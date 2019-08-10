Twins' Jason Castro: Clubs 12th homer

Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to Cleveland.

The veteran backstop has been sluggish at the plate since the All-Star break, slashing .225/.326/.375 through 13 games, but he's started to find his power stroke again with two homers in his last four starts. On the year, Castro now boasts an .824 OPS -- just 11 points shy of his career high from 2013 -- with 12 home runs and 28 RBI.

