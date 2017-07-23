Castro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

In an effort to limit the number of left-handed bats in his lineup, Twins manager Paul Molitor will move Castro to the bench in the series finale following back-to-back starts. The right-handed Chris Gimenez will check in behind the plate and bat sixth.

