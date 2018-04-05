Twins' Jason Castro: Day off for home opener
Castro is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Seattle, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Castro will receive a standard day of rest after starting the past two games behind the plate. Mitch Garver will catch Kyle Gibson for the Twins' home opener, while batting ninth in the order.
