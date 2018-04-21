Twins' Jason Castro: Day off Saturday
Castro is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rays, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Castro had started the Twins' five previous games behind the plate. While primarily signed for his defense, he's been very poor at the plate so far this season, hitting just .150/.227./250. He can partially blame a .208 BABIP for his early struggles, though he's also running a career-high 34.1 percent strikeout rate. Mitch Garver will catch for the Twins on Saturday.
