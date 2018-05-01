Castro is dealing with a knee injury, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This helps explain Castro's absence from the starting lineup for a second consecutive game. Fortunately, he's not dealing with any structural damage, through it's still unclear when he'll be able to return to action. Consider him day-to-day. Mitch Garver is starting behind the dish in his stead Tuesday.

