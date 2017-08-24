Play

Castro was removed from Wednesday's game with concussion-like symptoms, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It's unclear when Castro sustained the injury, but he was replaced by Chris Gimenez in the sixth inning after striking out in his only two at-bats. He'll be further evaluated Thursday, at which point there should be a clearer idea about how much time he may miss.

