Twins' Jason Castro: Exits with possible concussion
Castro was removed from Wednesday's game with concussion-like symptoms, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It's unclear when Castro sustained the injury, but he was replaced by Chris Gimenez in the sixth inning after striking out in his only two at-bats. He'll be further evaluated Thursday, at which point there should be a clearer idea about how much time he may miss.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...