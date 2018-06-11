Castro anticipates that he'll have a normal offseason workout program after undergoing surgery May 15 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Castro has been ruled out for the season and won't be able to walk without the aid of crutches until later this month, but he's confident that his recovery from the major knee procedure won't affect his availability for spring training. The backstop is familiar with the extensive rehab associated with the injury, as he torn the same meniscus and also recovered from an ACL tear during his time in Houston. Castro will enter the final season of his three-year contract in 2019 and could retain the top spot on the depth chart if Mitch Garver fails to distinguish himself in the primary role over the rest of the current campaign.