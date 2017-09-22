Play

Castro is out of the lineup Friday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Castro has started five of the Twins last six games. In that time he went 4-for-16 (.250) and picked up three RBI. He'll get the night off while Chris Gimenez fills in as Minnesota's backstop.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast