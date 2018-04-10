Castro is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.

The day off is Castro's third in the Twins' opening nine games, a fairly typical workload for a starter catcher. He's off to a slow start through six games, hitting just .158, though the sample size is of course small, and he does have one homer. Mitch Garver will start behind the plate in his place.

