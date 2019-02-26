Castro (knee) started at catcher and went 1-for-1 with a walk in Monday's spring training win over Baltimore. "I'm going to basically probably have to calm him down at times because he feels ready," manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

It was Castro's first appearance behind the plate since season-ending knee surgery in May. It's an encouraging sign that he was ready to catch this early in spring training and that he's penciled in to be the DH on Tuesday. The Twins have talked about easing him into action after the surgery to repair a torn meniscus, so he may not play frequently this spring and it's possibly he could get several extra off days in April. Castro will likely be the starting catcher, but could platoon with Mitch Garver.