Castro is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Castro will head to the bench for a breather after going 1-for-4 in Game 1. Chris Gimenez will take over for him behind the dish, batting eighth.

