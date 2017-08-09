Twins' Jason Castro: Gets rest Wednesday
Castro is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Castro will hit the bench following a string of three straight starts behind the plate, affording Chris Gimenez an opportunity to handle catching duties for the night. While Castro hasn't provided much in the way of counting stats for fantasy owners since the All-Star break, he'll retain a stranglehold on the top spot on the depth chart thanks to a robust .377 on-base percentage through 18 second-half contests.
