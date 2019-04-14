Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Castro made only one start during the series, going 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win. While his defensive acumen continues to make Castro a factor in the Twins' playing-time picture at catcher, his weak bat makes him less interesting for fantasy purposes than both Mitch Garver and Willians Astudillo, the other two members of the timeshare behind the plate.