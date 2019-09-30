Twins' Jason Castro: Goes deep in loss

Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

Castro got the start behind the plate and connected on a 415-foot solo shot in the fifth inning. The 32-year-old ends the regular season with a .232/.332/.435 slash line along with 13 homers and 30 RBI.

