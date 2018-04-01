Twins' Jason Castro: Goes yard Saturday
Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Twins' 6-2 victory over the Orioles.
The backstop took an Andrew Cashner offering over the center-field wall in the third inning for his first round-tripper of the season. Castro is primarily valued for his defense and has not topped a .242 batting average in the last four seasons, but he boasts enough power to prove useful at times in deeper mixed fantasy setups -- especially the OBP varieties, where his above-average penchant for walks will bolster his contributions.
