Castro was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a partially torn meniscus in his right knee, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It was originally believed Castro wasn't dealing with any structural damage, but he is still expected to be able to avoid surgery and instead receive a cortisone shot. There is no official recovery timetable for the 30-year-old at this point, leaving Mitch Garver to take over as the Twins' primary catcher, with Bobby Wilson also being recalled from Triple-A Rochester.