Twins' Jason Castro: Heads to disabled list
Castro was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a partially torn meniscus in his right knee, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It was originally believed Castro wasn't dealing with any structural damage, but he is still expected to be able to avoid surgery and instead receive a cortisone shot. There is no official recovery timetable for the 30-year-old at this point, leaving Mitch Garver to take over as the Twins' primary catcher, with Bobby Wilson also being recalled from Triple-A Rochester.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....