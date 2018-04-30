Twins' Jason Castro: Hits bench Monday
Castro is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The Twins have essentially split time evenly behind the plate thus far, with Castro starting every other game in the past eight games. He's hitting just .161 on the season, so he's not exactly doing anything to increase his playing time. Mitch Garver will take over behind the plate Monday.
