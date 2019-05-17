Castro went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a victory over Seattle on Thursday.

Castro kicked off an 11-run outburst for Minnesota with a solo shot in the third and later drove home another run on a fielder's choice and error that contributed to a seven-run fourth inning. Since returning from a three-game absence due to an elbow injury, Castro has slugged three homers and driven in five runs. He is tied for fifth among all catchers with seven homers on the season.