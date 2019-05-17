Twins' Jason Castro: Homers again Thursday
Castro went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a victory over Seattle on Thursday.
Castro kicked off an 11-run outburst for Minnesota with a solo shot in the third and later drove home another run on a fielder's choice and error that contributed to a seven-run fourth inning. Since returning from a three-game absence due to an elbow injury, Castro has slugged three homers and driven in five runs. He is tied for fifth among all catchers with seven homers on the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...