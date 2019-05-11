Castro went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in his first game back from an elbow injury Saturday against the Rays.

Castro had been out of action since Monday, but he looked healthy in his return to action in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. His homer, his fifth of the season, came in the sixth inning off Spencer Turnbull. He should resume a relatively even split with Mitch Garver behind the plate now that he's healthy.