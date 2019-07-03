Twins' Jason Castro: Huge night in Oakland

Castro went 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the A's.

The veteran catcher hadn't homered since June 11, going 4-for-34 (.118) without an extra-base hit in 10 games during that stretch, but Castro broke out in a big way Tuesday. He's now slashing .248/.329/.526 on the year with 10 home runs and 21 RBI in 43 games as he splits work behind the plate with Mitch Garver.