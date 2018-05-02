Twins' Jason Castro: In Wednesday's lineup
Castro (knee) will catch and bat ninth in the order against Toronto on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.
After missing the past two games with a knee injury, Castro will return to the lineup for the final contest of Minnesota's homestand before embarking on a 10-game road trip. Over 16 appearances this season, Castro is hitting just .161/.242/.268 with one home run and two RBI.
