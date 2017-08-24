Twins' Jason Castro: Lands on concussion DL
Castro was placed on the concussion DL on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Castro exited Wednesday's contest with concussion-like symptoms, and once the symptoms didn't subside Thursday, the Twins decided to shift him onto the 7-day disabled list. He'll be eligible to return at the end of the month, but it's unclear if he'll be ready by then. In the meantime, Chris Gimenez and Mitch Garver are expected to split duties behind the dish until Castro returns. Zack Granite was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.
