Castro started at catcher and batted eighth in Monday's spring training win over Boston in what was likely a dress rehearsal of the Opening Day lineup, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Castro is hitting just .217 (5-for-23) this spring, but more importantly he's looked fully healthy after season-ending knee surgery last May. He's set to be the starting catcher, but will likely platoon with Mitch Garver.

