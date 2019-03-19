Twins' Jason Castro: Looks set as starting catcher
Castro started at catcher and batted eighth in Monday's spring training win over Boston in what was likely a dress rehearsal of the Opening Day lineup, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Castro is hitting just .217 (5-for-23) this spring, but more importantly he's looked fully healthy after season-ending knee surgery last May. He's set to be the starting catcher, but will likely platoon with Mitch Garver.
