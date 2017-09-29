Twins' Jason Castro: Not in Friday's lineup
Castro is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
With the Twins locked into their postseason spot, manager Paul Molitor is making sure his regulars are ready to go for the playoffs, so Castro will not start Friday for the second time in three games. Chris Gimenez will get the nod behind the plate in his place.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...