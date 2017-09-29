Play

Castro is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

With the Twins locked into their postseason spot, manager Paul Molitor is making sure his regulars are ready to go for the playoffs, so Castro will not start Friday for the second time in three games. Chris Gimenez will get the nod behind the plate in his place.

