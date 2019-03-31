Twins' Jason Castro: Not in Sunday's lineup
Castro remains on the bench Sunday against Cleveland.
Each of the Twins' three catchers will get one in the first series of the season, with Castro starting Thursday, Mitch Garver on Saturday and now Willians Astudillo starting Sunday. If an even split between the trio continues, Castro's already low fantasy value could take a further hit.
