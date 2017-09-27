Play

Castro is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Indians, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Coming off three consecutive starts, Castro will get the night off. Over his last three games Castro went 3-for-11 at the dish and scored two runs. Chris Gimenez will serve as Minnesota's backstop with Castro out Wednesday night.

