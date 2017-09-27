Twins' Jason Castro: Not starting Wednesday
Castro is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Indians, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Coming off three consecutive starts, Castro will get the night off. Over his last three games Castro went 3-for-11 at the dish and scored two runs. Chris Gimenez will serve as Minnesota's backstop with Castro out Wednesday night.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...