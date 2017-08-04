Castro is not starting Friday's series opener against the Rangers.

Castro has started the past three games, going just 1-for-8 in that stretch, but finished July with his best monthly stat line this season, slashing .270/.343/.413 over 63 at-bats. Chris Gimenez will take over behind the plate Friday, acting as battery mate to Kyle Gibson.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast