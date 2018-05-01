Twins' Jason Castro: Out of lineup Tuesday
Castro is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Castro will remain on the bench for a second straight game while Mitch Garver picks up another start behind the dish, hitting sixth. The two have been splitting time pretty evenly so far, but that could ultimately change if Castro continues to scuffle at the plate and Garver impresses.
