Castro is not in the lineup for the series finale against the Yankees on Wednesday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Telegram reports.

Castro receives a regular day off following two straight starts with Wednesday's afternoon contest coming on the heels of a night game. In his place, Chris Gimenez will set up behind the plate, batting sixth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast