Castro is not starting Friday against Baltimore, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Castro has started behind the plate the most out of the Twins' trio of catchers, with 10 starts compared to nine for Mitch Garver and four for Willians Astudillo. Astudillo has been in the lineup most frequently, with seven starts at other positions giving him a total of 11. Garver gets the call behind the plate Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories