Twins' Jason Castro: Out of Saturday's lineup
Castro is out of the lineup Saturday against the Reds, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
His defense has earned him a slight lead on the timeshare behind the dish for the Twins, but if Castro doesn't heat up at the dish, he could start to lose out on more playing time. He is hitting just .135/.224/.212 with one home run and a 36.2 percent strikeout rate in 52 at-bats.
