Twins' Jason Castro: Out of Sunday's lineup

Castro is not in Sunday's lineup against the Indians, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He will sit for a second game in a row amid a stretch where he is hitting .225 with two home runs in 40 at-bats since the All-Star break. It seems as though Mitch Garver has regained a slight edge in playing time at catcher for the Twins.

More News
Our Latest Stories