Twins' Jason Castro: Paces offense Thursday
Castro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Astros.
Castro blasted his third home run of the season in the third inning, though he did the majority of his damage one frame later with a two-RBI double. He's recently lost playing time to Mitch Garver but has an impressive 18.6 percent walk rate across 43 plate appearances this season, leading to a .372 on-base percentage. That said, catching depth for the team will be bolstered with the return of Willians Astudillo (hamstring), further clouding Castro's potential for playing time.
