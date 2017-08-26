Castro (concussion) could return to the club once he's eligible for activation off the 7-day DL on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Paul Molitor said that a "quick return is possible" for Castro, while acknowledging that his headaches have diminished since exiting Wednesday with concussion-like symptoms. If all goes well, he should be able to rejoin Minnesota for Thursday's series finale against the White Sox.