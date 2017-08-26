Play

Castro (concussion) could return to the club once he's eligible for activation off the 7-day DL on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Paul Molitor said that a "quick return is possible" for Castro, while acknowledging that his headaches have diminished since exiting Wednesday with concussion-like symptoms. If all goes well, he should be able to rejoin Minnesota for Thursday's series finale against the White Sox.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast