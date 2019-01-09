Castro (knee) has made a full recovery from mid-May surgery to repair a torn meniscus and isn't expected to face any limitations when catchers report to spring training Feb. 13, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Castro had served as the Twins' No. 1 catcher prior to undergoing surgery on his right knee, slashing .143/.257/.238 in 74 plate appearances across 19 games. The 31-year-old remains the most senior member of the Twins' catching ranks heading into the final year of his contract, but he's no lock to retain the top spot on the depth chart in 2019. While Castro was sidelined, both Mitch Garver and Willians Astudillo flashed upside at the plate and could push the veteran into more of a part-time role during the upcoming campaign. Castro's stellar work as a pitch framer should at least keep his roster spot fairly secure.