Castro is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After starting the past three games, Castro will get the day off as the Twins face off against lefty Jason Vargas and the Royals. Chris Gimenez will take over behind the plate, batting eighth.

