Castro (elbow) is healthy, he's simply not starting Friday's game against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Castro had to leave Monday's matchup with an elbow injury, and even though he's been out of the lineup since then, he'll be available off the bench Friday. Expect the 31-year-old backstop to rejoin the starting nine sometime over the weekend.

