Castro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Castro will head to the bench following a stretch of eight consecutive appearances where he produced nine hits -- including five doubles -- in 27 at-bats. Chris Gimenez will be behind the plate in the series finale, catching for Twins hurler Bartolo Colon.

