Castro (migraine) intends to play in back-to-back games this week, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Castro said Sunday that the migraine was a one-day thing, and despite being scratched, was in the cage playing catch. The tentative plan is for the backstop to play both Tuesday and Wednesday, which would prove any migraine issues are a thing of the past.

