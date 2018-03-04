Twins' Jason Castro: Says migraines not a long-term concern
Castro (migraine) intends to play in back-to-back games this week, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Castro said Sunday that the migraine was a one-day thing, and despite being scratched, was in the cage playing catch. The tentative plan is for the backstop to play both Tuesday and Wednesday, which would prove any migraine issues are a thing of the past.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....