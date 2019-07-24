Twins' Jason Castro: Scores twice in loss

Castro went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 14-12 loss to the Yankees in 10 innings.

After another solid showing at the dish, Castro's OPS now rests at a career-high .851, exceeding his previous best by 16 points. Castro's improved bat and solid defense will keep him in the mix for at least semi-regular work, even though fellow backstop Mitch Garver continues to enjoy a banner campaign of his own.