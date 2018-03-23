Twins' Jason Castro: Scratched from Friday's lineup
Castro was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.
There was no reason given for Castro's removal, but the team will likely provide some information on his status in the coming hours. In his place, Mitch Garver will draw the start behind the plate.
