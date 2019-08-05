Twins' Jason Castro: Seeing playing-time spike
Castro will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Braves.
The Twins' catching timeshare has mostly tilted in Mitch Garver's direction for the past two months, but Castro may have resurfaced as Option 1A based on his usage lately. Castro, who slugged his 11th home run of the season in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Royals, will enter the lineup for the fourth time in five games Monday. Given that he grades out as a better defensive catcher than Garver and is holding his own at the plate with a .253/.337/.494 batting line (116 wRC+), Castro shouldn't lose out on too much action even if the playing-time arrangement eventually swings back in favor of Garver.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...