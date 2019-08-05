Twins' Jason Castro: Seeing playing-time spike

Castro will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Braves.

The Twins' catching timeshare has mostly tilted in Mitch Garver's direction for the past two months, but Castro may have resurfaced as Option 1A based on his usage lately. Castro, who slugged his 11th home run of the season in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Royals, will enter the lineup for the fourth time in five games Monday. Given that he grades out as a better defensive catcher than Garver and is holding his own at the plate with a .253/.337/.494 batting line (116 wRC+), Castro shouldn't lose out on too much action even if the playing-time arrangement eventually swings back in favor of Garver.

More News
Our Latest Stories