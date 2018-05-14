Castro will undergo surgery on his right knee in Colorado on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Castro is dealing with a torn meniscus in his right knee. While he was originally hoping to avoid surgery after receiving a cortisone shot, a visit with knee specialist Dr. Robert LaPrade determined the backstop's injury would require surgery to repair. He's expected to be sidelined for around 4-to-6 weeks following surgery, which would line him up for a return sometime during the second half of June. In the meantime, Mitch Garver and Bobby Wilson will continue to split duties behind the dish in his absence.

