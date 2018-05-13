Castro's knee injury "is probably not progressing as much as we had hoped," said manager Paul Molitor, and he'll visit with knee specialist Dr. Robert LaPrade on Monday in Vail, Colo., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Castro has a torn meniscus in his right knee. It was initially thought he'd avoid surgery after receiving a cortisone shot, but it now sounds like an extended absence is a possibility. Mitch Garver will remain the Twins' primary catcher, with Bobby Wilson working as the backup catcher.