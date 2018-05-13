Twins' Jason Castro: Set to see knee specialist
Castro's knee injury "is probably not progressing as much as we had hoped," said manager Paul Molitor, and he'll visit with knee specialist Dr. Robert LaPrade on Monday in Vail, Colo., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Castro has a torn meniscus in his right knee. It was initially thought he'd avoid surgery after receiving a cortisone shot, but it now sounds like an extended absence is a possibility. Mitch Garver will remain the Twins' primary catcher, with Bobby Wilson working as the backup catcher.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...